Market cap of Coty Inc [COTY] reaches 3.63B – now what?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] loss -2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $4.15 price per share at the time.

Coty Inc represents 872.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.63 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $4.13 to $4.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 5679931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Coty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

Coty Inc [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.37% in the past year of trading.

Coty Inc [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.98% and a Gross Margin at 61.63%. Coty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.47%.

Coty Inc (COTY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coty Inc. ( COTY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -9.98%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coty Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coty Inc (COTY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coty Inc’s (COTY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.24%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coty Inc. (COTY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$32751.8 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.77% and a Quick Ratio of 0.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Coty Inc [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 32.54%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coty Inc [COTY]

There are presently around $37.63%, or 94.73%% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41.36 million shares, which is approximately 4.7304%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$360.01 million in COTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$341.33 million in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8957%.