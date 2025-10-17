Market cap of Akanda Corp [AKAN] reaches 1.62M – now what?

Akanda Corp [NASDAQ: AKAN] price plunged by -5.11 percent to reach at -$0.12.

A sum of 2840433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 678.16K shares. Akanda Corp shares reached a high of $2.5 and dropped to a low of $2.22 until finishing in the latest session at $2.23.

Guru’s Opinion on Akanda Corp [AKAN]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

AKAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Akanda Corp [AKAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, AKAN shares dropped by -35.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.55 for Akanda Corp [AKAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akanda Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akanda Corp [AKAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -978.56% and a Gross Margin at -103.71%. Akanda Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -845.87%.

Akanda Corp (AKAN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Akanda Corp. ( AKAN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -62.26%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -30.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Akanda Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -90.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Akanda Corp (AKAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Akanda Corp’s (AKAN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Akanda Corp (AKAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1520000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.25% and a Quick Ratio of 1.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Akanda Corp [AKAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.31%, or 1.32%% of AKAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors.