Market cap of 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd [MASK] reaches 6.42M – now what?

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd [NASDAQ: MASK] gained 17.36% or 0.08 points to close at $0.57 with a heavy trading volume of 43891348 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.5736, the shares rose to $0.89 and dropped to $0.5456, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MASK points out that the company has recorded -83.71% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, MASK reached to a volume of 43891348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for MASK stock

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd [MASK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, MASK shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MASK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0938, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1032 for 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd [MASK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6769, while it was recorded at 0.5015 for the last single week of trading.

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd [MASK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd [MASK] shares currently have an operating margin of 47.44% and a Gross Margin at 60.00%. 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 40.98%.

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. ( MASK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 67.62%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 47.26%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 49.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd’s (MASK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd [MASK]

There are presently around $0.82%, or 7.34%% of MASK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.