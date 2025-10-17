Market Analysts see Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

Zions Bancorporation N.A [NASDAQ: ZION] slipped around -7.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $46.93 at the close of the session, down -13.14%.

Zions Bancorporation N.A stock is now -6.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZION Stock saw the intraday high of $52.56 and lowest of $46.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.22, which means current price is +19.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 10724302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation N.A shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation N.A stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ZION stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 8.65.

How has ZION stock performed recently?

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.94. With this latest performance, ZION shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.85 for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.78, while it was recorded at 52.48 for the last single week of trading, and 52.33 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.09%. Zions Bancorporation N.A’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.23%.

Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Zions Bancorporation N.A. ( ZION), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.23%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Zions Bancorporation N.A’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Zions Bancorporation N.A’s (ZION) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zions Bancorporation N.A posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZION. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zions Bancorporation N.A go to 8.21%.

Insider trade positions for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]

There are presently around $79.40%, or 80.82%% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18.35 million shares, which is approximately 12.4743%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$578.02 million in ZION stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$271.0 million in ZION stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2476%.