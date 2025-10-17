Market Analysts see Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [NYSE: KNX] price surged by 6.43 percent to reach at $2.84.

A sum of 5966330 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.13M shares. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $47.375 and dropped to a low of $45.53 until finishing in the latest session at $47.04.

The one-year KNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.09. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $52.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KNX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 285.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.54 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.37, while it was recorded at 44.00 for the last single week of trading, and 45.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.76% and a Gross Margin at 11.31%. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.22%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. ( KNX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.33%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s (KNX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4669.69 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.89% and a Quick Ratio of 0.89%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc go to 42.94%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $99.70%, or 102.91%% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 21.88 million shares, which is approximately 13.5347%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$815.73 million in KNX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$748.46 million in KNX stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2728%.