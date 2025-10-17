Market Analysts see GoPro Inc [GPRO] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

GoPro Inc [NASDAQ: GPRO] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.185 during the day while it closed the day at $2.1.

GoPro Inc stock has also loss -10.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPRO stock has inclined by 137.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 301.30% and gained 64.06% year-on date.

The market cap for GPRO stock reached $337.73 million, with 131.92 million shares outstanding and 115.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.17M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 4402979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoPro Inc [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $0.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoPro Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $4.20 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 9 to 6.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

GPRO stock trade performance evaluation

GoPro Inc [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.64. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 301.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.08 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc [GPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.61% and a Gross Margin at 34.81%. GoPro Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.53%.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for GoPro Inc. ( GPRO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -76.81%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.80%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, GoPro Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -97.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on GoPro Inc’s (GPRO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$155933.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.83% and a Quick Ratio of 0.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoPro Inc [GPRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO.

GoPro Inc [GPRO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $38.71%, or 43.62%% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.5 million shares, which is approximately 6.8871%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.71 million in GPRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$7.82 million in GPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6114%.