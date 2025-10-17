Market Analysts see Cadence Bank [CADE] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Cadence Bank [NYSE: CADE] slipped around -3.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.82 at the close of the session, down -8.15%.

Cadence Bank stock is now 9.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CADE Stock saw the intraday high of $39.01 and lowest of $35.485 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.23, which means current price is +42.03% above from all time high which was touched on 10/10/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, CADE reached a trading volume of 4779024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cadence Bank [CADE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADE shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADE stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Cadence Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Cadence Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Hovde Group kept a Outperform rating on CADE stock. On December 19, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CADE shares from 41 to 44.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CADE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.26.

How has CADE stock performed recently?

Cadence Bank [CADE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, CADE shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CADE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.09 for Cadence Bank [CADE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.15, while it was recorded at 38.09 for the last single week of trading, and 33.41 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Bank [CADE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Bank [CADE] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.40%. Cadence Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.82%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cadence Bank. ( CADE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.59%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cadence Bank’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cadence Bank’s (CADE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.51%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Cadence Bank [CADE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cadence Bank posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CADE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Bank go to 13.23%.

Insider trade positions for Cadence Bank [CADE]

There are presently around $88.44%, or 89.30%% of CADE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CADE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20.24 million shares, which is approximately 11.0791%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 17.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$502.99 million in CADE stocks shares.