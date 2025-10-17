Market Analysts see Adobe Inc [ADBE] gaining to $450. Time to buy?

Adobe Inc [NASDAQ: ADBE] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$1.4.

A sum of 4558592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.22M shares. Adobe Inc shares reached a high of $336.65 and dropped to a low of $327.5 until finishing in the latest session at $329.23.

The one-year ADBE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.75. The average equity rating for ADBE stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adobe Inc [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $455.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adobe Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $450 to $405. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Melius analysts kept a Sell rating on ADBE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

ADBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adobe Inc [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 9.00 for Adobe Inc [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 350.78, while it was recorded at 334.53 for the last single week of trading, and 387.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adobe Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of 36.58% and a Gross Margin at 88.43%. Adobe Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 30.01%.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Adobe Inc. ( ADBE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 52.87%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 23.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Adobe Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 37.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Adobe Inc’s (ADBE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $226643.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.02% and a Quick Ratio of 1.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ADBE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adobe Inc posted 4.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc go to 12.71%.

Adobe Inc [ADBE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $86.90%, or 87.06%% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41.03 million shares, which is approximately 9.1386%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.43 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$11.13 billion in ADBE stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4622%.