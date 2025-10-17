Linkage Global Inc [LGCB] moved up 19.39: Why It’s Important

Linkage Global Inc [NASDAQ: LGCB] price surged by 19.39 percent to reach at $0.32.

A sum of 51899048 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 135.11K shares. Linkage Global Inc shares reached a high of $3.0999 and dropped to a low of $1.93 until finishing in the latest session at $1.97.

Guru’s Opinion on Linkage Global Inc [LGCB]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

LGCB Stock Performance Analysis:

Linkage Global Inc [LGCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, LGCB shares dropped by -21.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.3045, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2227 for Linkage Global Inc [LGCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2262, while it was recorded at 1.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3810 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Linkage Global Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Linkage Global Inc [LGCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.89% and a Gross Margin at 69.72%. Linkage Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.23%.

Linkage Global Inc (LGCB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Linkage Global Inc. ( LGCB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -38.40%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -15.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Linkage Global Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -32.81%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Linkage Global Inc (LGCB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Linkage Global Inc’s (LGCB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Linkage Global Inc (LGCB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Linkage Global Inc. (LGCB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$30581.4 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.64% and a Quick Ratio of 1.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Linkage Global Inc [LGCB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.60%, or 1.20%% of LGCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors.