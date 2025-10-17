Leerink Partners slashes price target on Mannkind Corp [MNKD] – find out why.

Mannkind Corp [NASDAQ: MNKD] gained 2.29% on the last trading session, reaching $5.35 price per share at the time.

Mannkind Corp represents 306.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.64 billion with the latest information. MNKD stock price has been found in the range of $5.22 to $5.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, MNKD reached a trading volume of 5300518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mannkind Corp [MNKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Mannkind Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Mannkind Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Mizuho analysts kept a Outperform rating on MNKD stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for MNKD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for MNKD stock

Mannkind Corp [MNKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, MNKD shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Mannkind Corp [MNKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mannkind Corp [MNKD] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.11% and a Gross Margin at 74.91%. Mannkind Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.87%.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Mannkind Corp. (MNKD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $80589.68 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.50% and a Quick Ratio of 2.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Mannkind Corp [MNKD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mannkind Corp posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mannkind Corp go to 21.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mannkind Corp [MNKD]

There are presently around $55.62% of MNKD stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.56 million shares, which is approximately 8.26% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.43 million shares of the stock; and other institutional investors.