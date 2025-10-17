Kohl’s Corp [KSS] Revenue clocked in at $15.89 billion, down -18.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corp [NYSE: KSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.27%.

Over the last 12 months, KSS stock rose by 12.32%. The one-year Kohl’s Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.92. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 3.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 112.00 million shares outstanding and 109.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.19M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 6219068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corp [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $13.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $16, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.19.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corp [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.91 for Kohl’s Corp [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading, and 11.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corp [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.28% and a Gross Margin at 35.97%. Kohl’s Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.31%.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kohl’s Corp. ( KSS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.36%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kohl’s Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.98%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kohl’s Corp’s (KSS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2390.8 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.36% and a Quick Ratio of 0.19%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corp posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corp go to -26.56%.

Kohl’s Corp [KSS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $106.65%, or 110.04%% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17.65 million shares, which is approximately 15.9042%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$274.77 million in KSS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$205.82 million in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0654%.