KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Corteva Inc [CTVA] – find out why.

Corteva Inc [NYSE: CTVA] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -1.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $61.0.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4379639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corteva Inc stands at 1.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for CTVA stock reached $41.43 billion, with 679.88 million shares outstanding and 678.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 4379639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corteva Inc [CTVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $79.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Corteva Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CTVA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

How has CTVA stock performed recently?

Corteva Inc [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.56, while it was recorded at 62.02 for the last single week of trading, and 66.73 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc [CTVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.86% and a Gross Margin at 41.43%. Corteva Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.16%.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Corteva Inc. ( CTVA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.75%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Corteva Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Corteva Inc’s (CTVA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Corteva Inc. (CTVA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $63636.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.68% and a Quick Ratio of 1.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Corteva Inc [CTVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corteva Inc posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc go to 16.88%.

Insider trade positions for Corteva Inc [CTVA]

There are presently around 87.30% of CTVA stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78.39 million shares, which is approximately 11.27% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 53.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in CTVA stocks shares.