Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF] moved down -10.62: Why It’s Important

Jefferies Financial Group Inc [NYSE: JEF] loss -10.62% or -5.8 points to close at $48.8 with a heavy trading volume of 7638183 shares.

It opened the trading session at $54.47, the shares rose to $54.525 and dropped to $48.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JEF points out that the company has recorded 14.55% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, JEF reached to a volume of 7638183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $67.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $75 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc stock. On December 09, 2024, analysts increased their price target for JEF shares from 67 to 97.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 60.94.

Trading performance analysis for JEF stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, JEF shares dropped by -26.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.48 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.30, while it was recorded at 52.37 for the last single week of trading, and 59.40 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of 48.50% and a Gross Margin at 89.50%. Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.12%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( JEF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.29%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s (JEF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $82549.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.56% and a Quick Ratio of 1.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc go to 23.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]

There are presently around $67.48%, or 91.22%% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16.04 million shares, which is approximately 7.2904%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$780.91 million in JEF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$350.8 million in JEF stock with ownership which is approximately 3.2049%.