ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] Revenue clocked in at $35.46 billion, up 9.40% YTD: What’s Next?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: IBN] price plunged by -0.13 percent to reach at -$0.04.

A sum of 5396428 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.33M shares. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares reached a high of $32.34 and dropped to a low of $31.88 until finishing in the latest session at $31.88.

The one-year IBN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.41. The average equity rating for IBN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $38.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

IBN Stock Performance Analysis:

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, IBN shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.79, while it was recorded at 31.48 for the last single week of trading, and 31.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of 25.04%. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.52%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR. ( IBN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.47%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s (IBN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

IBN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR go to 11.41%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $18.78 billion, or 18.82% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56.72 million shares, WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 63.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in IBN stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.63 billion in IBN stock.