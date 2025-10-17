Honest Company Inc [HNST] Revenue clocked in at $389.78 million, down -2.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Honest Company Inc [NASDAQ: HNST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.71%.

Over the last 12 months, HNST stock dropped by -47.47%. The one-year Honest Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.39. The average equity rating for HNST stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $405.02 million, with 111.60 million shares outstanding and 93.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, HNST stock reached a trading volume of 4158772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Honest Company Inc [HNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNST shares is $6.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Honest Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Honest Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on HNST stock. On November 13, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HNST shares from 4 to 6.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

HNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Honest Company Inc [HNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, HNST shares dropped by -8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.18 for Honest Company Inc [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honest Company Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honest Company Inc [HNST] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.47% and a Gross Margin at 39.15%. Honest Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.66%.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Honest Company Inc. ( HNST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.09%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.88%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Honest Company Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Honest Company Inc’s (HNST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Honest Company Inc. (HNST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $39512.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.15% and a Quick Ratio of 2.36%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

HNST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Honest Company Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HNST.

Honest Company Inc [HNST] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $57.79%, or 66.29%% of HNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 12.17 million shares, which is approximately 12.2829%. PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.67 million in HNST stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$14.53 million in HNST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0236%.