Gitlab Inc [GTLB] moved up 10.60: Why It’s Important

Gitlab Inc [NASDAQ: GTLB] closed the trading session at $48.27 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.745, while the highest price level was $49.94.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.19 percent and weekly performance of 3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, GTLB reached to a volume of 19011203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $58.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Gitlab Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Gitlab Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on GTLB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTLB in the course of the last twelve months was 224.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.53.

Gitlab Inc [GTLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, GTLB shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.43 for Gitlab Inc [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.10, while it was recorded at 45.10 for the last single week of trading, and 50.48 for the last 200 days.

Gitlab Inc [GTLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gitlab Inc [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.94% and a Gross Margin at 88.52%. Gitlab Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55%.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gitlab Inc. ( GTLB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.63%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gitlab Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Gitlab Inc’s (GTLB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gitlab Inc. (GTLB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1991.58 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.53% and a Quick Ratio of 2.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gitlab Inc [GTLB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gitlab Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gitlab Inc go to 19.31%.

Gitlab Inc [GTLB]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $88.29%, or 90.97%% of GTLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.47 million shares, which is approximately 7.1848%. ALPHABET INC., holding 9.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$485.18 million in GTLB stocks shares; and ALPHABET INC., currently with $$369.86 million in GTLB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6587%.