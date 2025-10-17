Gamestop Corporation [GME] Revenue clocked in at $3.85 billion, up 7.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Gamestop Corporation [NYSE: GME] loss -1.84% or -0.43 points to close at $22.95 with a heavy trading volume of 6518291 shares.

It opened the trading session at $23.3, the shares rose to $23.53 and dropped to $22.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GME points out that the company has recorded -12.57% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.56M shares, GME reached to a volume of 6518291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gamestop Corporation [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gamestop Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gamestop Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On March 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 16 to 29.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 21.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.79.

Trading performance analysis for GME stock

Gamestop Corporation [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73

Gamestop Corporation [GME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gamestop Corporation [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.77% and a Gross Margin at 30.06%. Gamestop Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.41%.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gamestop Corporation. ( GME), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.58%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gamestop Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.81%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gamestop Corporation’s (GME) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.85%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gamestop Corporation. (GME) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $60350.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 11.37% and a Quick Ratio of 10.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Gamestop Corporation [GME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gamestop Corporation posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gamestop Corporation [GME]

There are presently around $40.53%, or 44.36%% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.7 million shares, which is approximately 7.686%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 22.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.98 million in GME stocks shares