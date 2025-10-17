For Cooper Companies, Inc [COO], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Cooper Companies, Inc [NASDAQ: COO] closed the trading session at $71.56 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.49, while the highest price level was $72.16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.54 percent and weekly performance of 2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, COO reached to a volume of 5392525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cooper Companies, Inc [COO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COO shares is $81.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COO stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cooper Companies, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Cooper Companies, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on COO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for COO in the course of the last twelve months was 34.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Cooper Companies, Inc [COO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, COO shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.52, while it was recorded at 69.84 for the last single week of trading, and 78.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cooper Companies, Inc [COO] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.31% and a Gross Margin at 62.03%. Cooper Companies, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.08%.

Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cooper Companies, Inc. ( COO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.01%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cooper Companies, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Cooper Companies, Inc’s (COO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $25487.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.12% and a Quick Ratio of 1.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cooper Companies, Inc [COO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cooper Companies, Inc posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cooper Companies, Inc go to 9.31%.

Cooper Companies, Inc [COO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 104.13% of COO stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.72 million shares, which is approximately 11.91% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 17.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in COO stocks shares.