For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: CTXR] gained 6.47% on the last trading session, reaching $1.48 price per share at the time.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc represents 17.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.18 million with the latest information. CTXR stock price has been found in the range of $1.39 to $1.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 427.09K shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 10974642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

D. Boral Capital have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.62. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1457, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1200 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2632, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5679 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( CTXR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -53.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -35.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -62.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CTXR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1782173.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.47% and a Quick Ratio of 0.14%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -5.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]

There are presently around $5.46%, or 5.62%% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10.16 million shares, which is approximately 87.6238%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.69 million in CTXR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.2 million in CTXR stock with ownership which is approximately 17.6771%.