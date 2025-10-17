For Celestica, Inc [CLS], Analyst sees a rise to $340. What next?

Celestica, Inc [NYSE: CLS] traded at a high on 2025-10-16, posting a 3.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $279.86.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4798396 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celestica, Inc stands at 7.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.82%.

The market cap for CLS stock reached $32.19 billion, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 114.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, CLS reached a trading volume of 4798396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celestica, Inc [CLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $255.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Celestica, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Celestica, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $172, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 83.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has CLS stock performed recently?

Celestica, Inc [CLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, CLS shares gained by 13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.10 for Celestica, Inc [CLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.57, while it was recorded at 260.47 for the last single week of trading, and 145.36 for the last 200 days.

Celestica, Inc [CLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celestica, Inc [CLS] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.31% and a Gross Margin at 11.38%. Celestica, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.09%.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Celestica, Inc. ( CLS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.28%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Celestica, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 19.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Celestica, Inc’s (CLS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $20040.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.44% and a Quick Ratio of 0.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Celestica, Inc [CLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celestica, Inc posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica, Inc go to 31.39%.

Insider trade positions for Celestica, Inc [CLS]

There are presently around 75.06% of CLS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9.25 million shares, which is approximately 7.7886%. WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.52 million in CLS stocks shares; and WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $304.73 million in CLS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4787%.