Femasys Inc [FEMY] is -34.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Femasys Inc [NASDAQ: FEMY] jumped around 0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.75 at the close of the session, up 35.38%.

Femasys Inc stock is now -34.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FEMY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.84 and lowest of $0.5563 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.80, which means current price is +143.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, FEMY reached a trading volume of 83944367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Femasys Inc [FEMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has FEMY stock performed recently?

Femasys Inc [FEMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.84. With this latest performance, FEMY shares gained by 108.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5108, while it was recorded at 0.6062 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9851 for the last 200 days.

Femasys Inc [FEMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1015.00% and a Gross Margin at 19.21%. Femasys Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1113.68%.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Femasys Inc. ( FEMY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -329.45%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -123.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Femasys Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -756.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Femasys Inc’s (FEMY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Femasys Inc. (FEMY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$296056.34 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.89% and a Quick Ratio of 0.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Femasys Inc [FEMY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Femasys Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FEMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Femasys Inc go to 38.78%.

Insider trade positions for Femasys Inc [FEMY]

There are presently around $14.09 million, or 15.88% of FEMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEMY stocks are: CM MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 0.42 million shares, which is approximately 1.91% of the company. CLEAR CREEK FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in FEMY stocks shares; and CLEAR CREEK FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in FEMY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.87%.