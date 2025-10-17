Evercore ISI lifts Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Paramount Group Inc [NYSE: PGRE] gained 0.15% or 0.01 points to close at $6.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5485057 shares.

It opened the trading session at $6.54, the shares rose to $6.55 and dropped to $6.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGRE points out that the company has recorded 56.83% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, PGRE reached to a volume of 5485057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on PGRE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.94.

Trading performance analysis for PGRE stock

Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.11 for Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.70% and a Gross Margin at 26.75%. Paramount Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.49%.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Paramount Group Inc. ( PGRE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.52%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.99%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Paramount Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.16%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Paramount Group Inc’s (PGRE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$247278.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.94% and a Quick Ratio of 8.94%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]

There are presently around $68.75%, or 81.58%% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31.1 million shares, which is approximately 14.3184%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$121.51 million in PGRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$40.99 million in PGRE stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0759%.