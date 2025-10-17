Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] Stock trading around $61.5 per share: What’s Next?

Equity Residential Properties Trust [NYSE: EQR] slipped around -0.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $61.5 at the close of the session, down -0.95%.

Equity Residential Properties Trust stock is now -16.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQR Stock saw the intraday high of $62.255 and lowest of $61.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.32, which means current price is +3.52% above from all time high which was touched on 03/04/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, EQR reached a trading volume of 4880848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $73.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Equity Residential Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Equity Residential Properties Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EQR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.01.

How has EQR stock performed recently?

Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, EQR shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.03 for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.24, while it was recorded at 61.91 for the last single week of trading, and 67.88 for the last 200 days.

Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.26% and a Gross Margin at 29.97%. Equity Residential Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 33.35%.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Equity Residential Properties Trust. ( EQR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.20%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Equity Residential Properties Trust’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.13%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Equity Residential Properties Trust’s (EQR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Equity Residential Properties Trust. (EQR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $404000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity Residential Properties Trust posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential Properties Trust go to -14.23%.

Insider trade positions for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]

There are presently around $94.19%, or 94.70%% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55.87 million shares, which is approximately 14.7583%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.66 billion in EQR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.44 billion in EQR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2762%.