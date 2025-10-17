EOG Resources, Inc [EOG] fell -18.42% so far this year. What now?

EOG Resources, Inc [NYSE: EOG] plunged by -$1.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $109.385 during the day while it closed the day at $107.25.

EOG Resources, Inc stock has also loss -4.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOG stock has declined by -8.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.91% and lost -18.42% year-on date.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $58.56 billion, with 545.99 million shares outstanding and 544.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4391647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EOG Resources, Inc [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $139.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for EOG Resources, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2025, representing the official price target for EOG Resources, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Melius analysts kept a Buy rating on EOG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

EOG stock trade performance evaluation

EOG Resources, Inc [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.55 for EOG Resources, Inc [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.64, while it was recorded at 108.56 for the last single week of trading, and 120.00 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources, Inc [EOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources, Inc [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of 33.81% and a Gross Margin at 42.28%. EOG Resources, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.14%.

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.63%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, EOG Resources, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on EOG Resources, Inc’s (EOG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1819047.62 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.79% and a Quick Ratio of 1.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EOG Resources, Inc [EOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources, Inc posted 2.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources, Inc go to 2.87%.

EOG Resources, Inc [EOG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $96.55%, or 96.83%% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53.87 million shares, which is approximately 9.4674%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 40.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.09 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.5 billion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2873%.