Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS] is 127.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: ELWS] closed the trading session at $5.1 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.9, while the highest price level was $8.82.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 127.68 percent and weekly performance of 69.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 149.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 121.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 213.59K shares, ELWS reached to a volume of 31421483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

ELWS stock trade performance evaluation

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.44. With this latest performance, ELWS shares gained by 121.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.71 for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.88% and a Gross Margin at 51.54%. Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.34%.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR. ( ELWS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -127.37%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -66.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -221.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s (ELWS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.69%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR. (ELWS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$84000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.74% and a Quick Ratio of 1.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 0.59% of ELWS stock in the hands of institutional investors.