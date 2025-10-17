Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $75

Dutch Bros Inc [NYSE: BROS] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.53.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5251077 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dutch Bros Inc stands at 4.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.92%.

The market cap for BROS stock reached $8.97 billion, with 126.93 million shares outstanding and 122.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 5251077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $81.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on BROS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for BROS in the course of the last twelve months was 123.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

How has BROS stock performed recently?

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.85. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.43 for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.82, while it was recorded at 52.73 for the last single week of trading, and 63.80 for the last 200 days.

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.23% and a Gross Margin at 26.59%. Dutch Bros Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.94%.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dutch Bros Inc. ( BROS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.99%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dutch Bros Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dutch Bros Inc’s (BROS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2201.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.64% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dutch Bros Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]

There are presently around $85.01%, or 87.92%% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.44 million shares, which is approximately 8.2786%. TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP, holding 5.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$216.02 million in BROS stocks shares; and TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP, currently with $$205.04 million in BROS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8571%.