DIH Holding US Inc [DHAI] Stock trading around $0.14 per share: What’s Next?

DIH Holding US Inc [NASDAQ: DHAI] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -27.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4439581 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DIH Holding US Inc stands at 15.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.90%.

The market cap for DHAI stock reached $6.44 million, with 34.86 million shares outstanding and 21.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, DHAI reached a trading volume of 4439581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DIH Holding US Inc [DHAI]?

Price to Free Cash Flow for DHAI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.26.

How has DHAI stock performed recently?

DIH Holding US Inc [DHAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.00. With this latest performance, DHAI shares dropped by -29.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0229, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0230 for DIH Holding US Inc [DHAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2222, while it was recorded at 0.1731 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3890 for the last 200 days.

DIH Holding US Inc [DHAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DIH Holding US Inc [DHAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.52% and a Gross Margin at 49.52%. DIH Holding US Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.79%.

DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Insider trade positions for DIH Holding US Inc [DHAI]

There are presently around $7.38%, or 13.44%% of DHAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.