Deutsche Bank lifts Air Lease Corp [AL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Air Lease Corp [NYSE: AL] closed the trading session at $63.55 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.52, while the highest price level was $63.65.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.13 percent and weekly performance of -0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, AL reached to a volume of 4542653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Air Lease Corp [AL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AL shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Air Lease Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Air Lease Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on AL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11.

AL stock trade performance evaluation

Air Lease Corp [AL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, AL shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.40 for Air Lease Corp [AL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.83, while it was recorded at 63.53 for the last single week of trading, and 53.62 for the last 200 days.

Air Lease Corp [AL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Lease Corp [AL] shares currently have an operating margin of 47.34% and a Gross Margin at 56.46%. Air Lease Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 33.83%.

Air Lease Corp (AL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Air Lease Corp. ( AL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.59%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Air Lease Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.56%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Air Lease Corp (AL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Air Lease Corp’s (AL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.47%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Air Lease Corp. (AL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $5594121.21 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.12% and a Quick Ratio of 0.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Air Lease Corp [AL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Lease Corp go to 25.98%.

Air Lease Corp [AL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $96.56%, or 103.51%% of AL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12.96 million shares, which is approximately 11.6338%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.22 million in AL stocks shares.