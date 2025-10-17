Crescent Energy Co [CRGY] is -37.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Energy Co [NYSE: CRGY] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.41 at the close of the session, up 0.48%.

Crescent Energy Co stock is now -37.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRGY Stock saw the intraday high of $8.8 and lowest of $8.3 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.94, which means current price is +23.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, CRGY reached a trading volume of 6167660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Energy Co [CRGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGY shares is $15.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Crescent Energy Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Crescent Energy Co stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

How has CRGY stock performed recently?

Crescent Energy Co [CRGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, CRGY shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.44 for Crescent Energy Co [CRGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Energy Co [CRGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Energy Co [CRGY] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.66% and a Gross Margin at 23.99%. Crescent Energy Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.67%.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Crescent Energy Co. ( CRGY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.70%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Crescent Energy Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.29%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Crescent Energy Co’s (CRGY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $23394.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.88% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Crescent Energy Co [CRGY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Energy Co posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Energy Co go to 0.47%.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Energy Co [CRGY]

There are presently around $95.31%, or 99.55%% of CRGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.76 million shares, which is approximately 10.5449%. AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 7.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$92.14 million in CRGY stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $$90.55 million in CRGY stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8523%.