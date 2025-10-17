Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] fell -83.56% so far this year. What now?

Cassava Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: SAVA] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -2.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.52.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4158381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cassava Sciences Inc stands at 12.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.58%.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $218.35 million, with 48.31 million shares outstanding and 41.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 4158381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

How has SAVA stock performed recently?

Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 117.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 222.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cassava Sciences Inc. ( SAVA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -88.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -65.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cassava Sciences Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -140.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc’s (SAVA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4105666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.43% and a Quick Ratio of 2.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA]

There are presently around 28.88% of SAVA stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3.22 million shares, which is approximately 48.78% of institutional holdings. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 2.68 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.14 million in SAVA stocks shares, with ownership of approximately 17.83%.