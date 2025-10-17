Bunge Global SA [BG] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $95

Bunge Global SA [NYSE: BG] traded at a high on 2025-10-16, posting a 2.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.33.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4215719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bunge Global SA stands at 3.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for BG stock reached $19.07 billion, with 200.06 million shares outstanding and 165.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, BG reached a trading volume of 4215719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bunge Global SA [BG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $93.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bunge Global SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $115 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Bunge Global SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $114, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BG stock. On February 09, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for BG shares from 122 to 105.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.78.

How has BG stock performed recently?

Bunge Global SA [BG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.30. With this latest performance, BG shares gained by 18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.83 for Bunge Global SA [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.74, while it was recorded at 86.52 for the last single week of trading, and 78.35 for the last 200 days.

Bunge Global SA [BG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bunge Global SA [BG] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.10% and a Gross Margin at 5.41%. Bunge Global SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.71%.

Bunge Global SA (BG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bunge Global SA. ( BG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.20%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bunge Global SA’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bunge Global SA (BG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bunge Global SA’s (BG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Bunge Global SA (BG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bunge Global SA. (BG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $60000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.07% and a Quick Ratio of 1.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Bunge Global SA [BG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bunge Global SA posted 2.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Global SA go to 0.39%.

Insider trade positions for Bunge Global SA [BG]

There are presently around $74.62%, or 90.11%% of BG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 18.87 million shares, which is approximately 13.3248%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.85 billion in BG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.6 billion in BG stock with ownership which is approximately 10.5763%.