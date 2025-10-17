Bruker Corp [BRKR] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $40

Bruker Corp [NASDAQ: BRKR] price surged by 5.52 percent to reach at $2.0.

A sum of 4242650 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.06M shares. Bruker Corp shares reached a high of $38.725 and dropped to a low of $36.52 until finishing in the latest session at $38.2.

The one-year BRKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.96. The average equity rating for BRKR stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bruker Corp [BRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRKR shares is $44.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bruker Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Bruker Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on BRKR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRKR in the course of the last twelve months was 117.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BRKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Bruker Corp [BRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, BRKR shares gained by 18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.78 for Bruker Corp [BRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.29, while it was recorded at 36.49 for the last single week of trading, and 41.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bruker Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruker Corp [BRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.09% and a Gross Margin at 48.54%. Bruker Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.31%.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bruker Corp. ( BRKR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.43%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bruker Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bruker Corp’s (BRKR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bruker Corp. (BRKR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6984.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.61% and a Quick Ratio of 0.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BRKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bruker Corp posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bruker Corp go to 1.59%.

Bruker Corp [BRKR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $84.48%, or 124.20%% of BRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRKR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 13.55 million shares, which is approximately 9.1906%. FMR LLC, holding 11.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$751.95 million in BRKR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$695.04 million in BRKR stock with ownership which is approximately 7.3897%.