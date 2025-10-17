Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO] fell -17.48% so far this year. What now?

Brown & Brown, Inc [NYSE: BRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.46%.

Over the last 12 months, BRO stock dropped by -14.31%. The one-year Brown & Brown, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.3. The average equity rating for BRO stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.83 billion, with 330.00 million shares outstanding and 273.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, BRO stock reached a trading volume of 4698160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $108.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown, Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.75.

BRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, BRO shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.87 for Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.28, while it was recorded at 93.32 for the last single week of trading, and 106.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brown & Brown, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of 30.30% and a Gross Margin at 95.26%. Brown & Brown, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 19.63%.

Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Brown & Brown, Inc. ( BRO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.27%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.78%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Brown & Brown, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.16%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc’s (BRO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $57059.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.75% and a Quick Ratio of 2.75%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brown & Brown, Inc posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown, Inc go to 10.05%.

Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $83.01%, or 95.95%% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.7 million shares, which is approximately 10.1757%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.49 billion in BRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.17 billion in BRO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6574%.