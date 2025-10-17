Brookfield Corporation [BN] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $78

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] closed the trading session at $44.02 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.8, while the highest price level was $45.44.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.57 percent and weekly performance of -2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, BN reached to a volume of 4507389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $49.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Bank Financial raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Brookfield Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Top Pick rating on BN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24.

BN stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.18 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.78, while it was recorded at 44.50 for the last single week of trading, and 40.09 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.87% and a Gross Margin at 26.18%. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.87%.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Brookfield Corporation. ( BN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.83%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Brookfield Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Brookfield Corporation’s (BN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.45%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Brookfield Corporation. (BN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2700.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.71% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookfield Corporation [BN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 9.89%.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $58.47%, or 70.69%% of BN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP with ownership of 120.97 million shares, which is approximately 8.0133%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 90.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.76 billion in BN stocks shares;