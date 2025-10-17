Brighthouse Financial Inc [BHF] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $72

Brighthouse Financial Inc [NASDAQ: BHF] loss -6.46% on the last trading session, reaching $45.14 price per share at the time.

Brighthouse Financial Inc represents 57.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.58 billion with the latest information. BHF stock price has been found in the range of $45.091 to $49.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, BHF reached a trading volume of 4658768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brighthouse Financial Inc [BHF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHF shares is $55.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHF stock is a recommendation set at 3.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Brighthouse Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $41 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Brighthouse Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BHF stock. On January 29, 2025, analysts increased their price target for BHF shares from 52 to 85.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHF in the course of the last twelve months was 50.59.

Trading performance analysis for BHF stock

Brighthouse Financial Inc [BHF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, BHF shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.22 for Brighthouse Financial Inc [BHF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.45, while it was recorded at 47.73 for the last single week of trading, and 53.25 for the last 200 days.

Brighthouse Financial Inc [BHF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brighthouse Financial Inc [BHF] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.08%. Brighthouse Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.67%.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Brighthouse Financial Inc. ( BHF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.53%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Brighthouse Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc’s (BHF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Brighthouse Financial Inc [BHF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brighthouse Financial Inc posted 3.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.51. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brighthouse Financial Inc go to 3.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Brighthouse Financial Inc [BHF]

There are presently around $86.67%, or 87.67%% of BHF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 6.69 million shares, which is approximately 10.7959%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$268.88 million in BHF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$257.9 million in BHF stock with ownership which is approximately 9.6046%.