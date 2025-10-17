Boeing Co [BA] moved down -0.99: Why It’s Important

Boeing Co [NYSE: BA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.90%.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock rose by 19.71%. The one-year Boeing Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.02. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.22 billion, with 755.62 million shares outstanding and 755.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 5483530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boeing Co [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $258.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Boeing Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Boeing Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BA stock.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

Boeing Co [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.30 for Boeing Co [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.26, while it was recorded at 213.30 for the last single week of trading, and 197.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boeing Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.40% and a Gross Margin at -0.27%. Boeing Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.49%.

Boeing Co (BA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

From an operational efficiency perspective, Boeing Co. (BA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$63430.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.23% and a Quick Ratio of 0.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boeing Co posted -10.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.72. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA.

Boeing Co [BA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $74.50%, or 74.56%% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50.93 million shares, which is approximately 8.2644%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 36.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.61 billion in BA stocks shares.