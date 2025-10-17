Barclays slashes price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR [BBVA] – find out why.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR [NYSE: BBVA] gained 6.68% on the last trading session, reaching $19.48 price per share at the time.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR represents 5.76 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $112.11 billion with the latest information. BBVA stock price has been found in the range of $17.9046 to $20.0.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, BBVA reached a trading volume of 6277500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR [BBVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $19.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBVA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for BBVA stock

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR [BBVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.77, while it was recorded at 18.54 for the last single week of trading, and 15.01 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR [BBVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.99%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.89%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR. ( BBVA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.32%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR’s (BBVA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR [BBVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR go to 8.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR [BBVA]

There are presently around 3.75% of BBVA stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 51.68 million shares, which is approximately 0.8984%. HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 19.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.63 million in BBVA stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $111.37 million in BBVA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.193%.