Ball Corp [BALL] fell -26.50% so far this year. What now?

Ball Corp [NYSE: BALL] price surged by 1.07 percent to reach at $0.51.

A sum of 4448181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Ball Corp shares reached a high of $48.425 and dropped to a low of $47.535 until finishing in the latest session at $48.06.

The one-year BALL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.64. The average equity rating for BALL stock is currently 2.24, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corp [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $61.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ball Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Ball Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $49, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on BALL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BALL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

BALL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corp [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, BALL shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.04 for Ball Corp [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 47.46 for the last single week of trading, and 52.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corp [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.83% and a Gross Margin at 15.13%. Ball Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.00%.

Ball Corp (BALL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ball Corp. ( BALL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.59%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ball Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ball Corp (BALL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ball Corp’s (BALL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Ball Corp (BALL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ball Corp. (BALL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $38687.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.67%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BALL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ball Corp posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corp go to 11.60%.

Ball Corp [BALL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $88.86%, or 89.35%% of BALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35.31 million shares, which is approximately 11.4162%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 22.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.33 billion in BALL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.24 billion in BALL stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6857%.