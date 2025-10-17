Autozi Internet Technology [Global] Ltd [AZI] is -81.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd [NASDAQ: AZI] closed the trading session at $0.18 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.17, while the highest price level was $0.2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.36 percent and weekly performance of -19.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, AZI reached to a volume of 7797850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

AZI stock trade performance evaluation

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd [AZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.00. With this latest performance, AZI shares dropped by -14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0180, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0194 for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd [AZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2157, while it was recorded at 0.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5256 for the last 200 days.

Autozi Internet Technology [Global] Ltd [AZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd [AZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.36% and a Gross Margin at 1.70%. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 23.82%.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $433372.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.46% and a Quick Ratio of 0.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Autozi Internet Technology [Global] Ltd [AZI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.37%, or 0.57%% of AZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.