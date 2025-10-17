Auddia Inc [AUUD] moved up 0.98: Why It’s Important

Auddia Inc [NASDAQ: AUUD] closed the trading session at $2.07 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.03, while the highest price level was $2.43.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.70 percent and weekly performance of 1.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, AUUD reached to a volume of 37412713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $425.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

AUUD stock trade performance evaluation

Auddia Inc [AUUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, AUUD shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.20 for Auddia Inc [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc (AUUD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Auddia Inc. ( AUUD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -198.73%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -175.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Auddia Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -259.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Auddia Inc (AUUD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Auddia Inc’s (AUUD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$470625.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.22% and a Quick Ratio of 2.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Auddia Inc [AUUD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Auddia Inc posted -10.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.94. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUUD.

Auddia Inc [AUUD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $2.39%, or 2.40%% of AUUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors.