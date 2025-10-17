Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc [ARTV] Stock trading around $2.77 per share: What’s Next?

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ARTV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.67%.

Over the last 12 months, ARTV stock dropped by -72.52%. The one-year Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.01. The average equity rating for ARTV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.66 million, with 24.39 million shares outstanding and 12.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.28K shares, ARTV stock reached a trading volume of 10987118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc [ARTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARTV shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARTV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83.

ARTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc [ARTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.67. With this latest performance, ARTV shares gained by 21.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.23 for Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc [ARTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. ( ARTV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -86.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -61.26%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -47.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc’s (ARTV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARTV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$844157.3 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 13.84% and a Quick Ratio of 13.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ARTV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc go to 24.31%.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc [ARTV] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $75.93%, or 94.76%% of ARTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors.