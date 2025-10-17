Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $132

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] slipped around -6.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $120.84 at the close of the session, down -5.37%.

Apollo Global Management Inc stock is now -14.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APO Stock saw the intraday high of $127.87 and lowest of $119.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 189.49, which means current price is +17.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 5289585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $156.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on APO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.07.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -12.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.41 for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.74, while it was recorded at 123.37 for the last single week of trading, and 141.71 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.64% and a Gross Margin at 55.16%. Apollo Global Management Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.24%.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Apollo Global Management Inc. ( APO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.82%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Apollo Global Management Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc’s (APO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.63%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1011200.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.07% and a Quick Ratio of 0.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Global Management Inc posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 13.05%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]

There are presently around $63.74%, or 86.75%% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41.25 million shares, which is approximately 7.0259%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.72 billion in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$2.81 billion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0508%.