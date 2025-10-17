Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] gain 7.43% so far this year. What now?

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] closed the trading session at $38.45 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.31, while the highest price level was $39.995.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.43 percent and weekly performance of -1.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ALLY reached to a volume of 5960017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $47.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.27, while it was recorded at 38.58 for the last single week of trading, and 37.32 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.04%. Ally Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.11%.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.18%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ally Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.79%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ally Financial Inc’s (ALLY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.43. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to 37.07%.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $84.90%, or 94.68%% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 29.0 million shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in ALLY stocks shares.