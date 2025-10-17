AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS] fell -55.09% so far this year. What now?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [AMEX: UAVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.57%.

Over the last 12 months, UAVS stock dropped by -37.75%. The one-year AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.1. The average equity rating for UAVS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.51 million, with 34.03 million shares outstanding and 31.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.49M shares, UAVS stock reached a trading volume of 5088270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAVS shares is $18.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

UAVS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.27 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.10% and a Gross Margin at 57.42%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.71%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. ( UAVS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -164.37%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -87.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -209.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s (UAVS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$720961.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.82% and a Quick Ratio of 1.68%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.72%, or 2.77%% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 0.16 million shares, which is approximately 0.0263%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 78437.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$39224.0 in UAVS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$32650.0 in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0105%.