Aegon Ltd [AEG] is 20.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aegon Ltd [NYSE: AEG] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -1.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.56.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5076883 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aegon Ltd stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.17%.

The market cap for AEG stock reached $11.84 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 5076883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aegon Ltd [AEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $8.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Aegon Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Aegon Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.63.

How has AEG stock performed recently?

Aegon Ltd [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.72, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Aegon Ltd [AEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon Ltd [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.14%. Aegon Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.90%.

Aegon Ltd (AEG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Aegon Ltd. ( AEG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.42%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Aegon Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Aegon Ltd (AEG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Aegon Ltd’s (AEG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Aegon Ltd (AEG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Aegon Ltd [AEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon Ltd go to 40.62%.

Insider trade positions for Aegon Ltd [AEG]

There are presently around 12.81% of AEG stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 118.14 million shares, which is approximately 12.361% of the company.