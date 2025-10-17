Achieve Life Sciences Inc [ACHV] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -38.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Achieve Life Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: ACHV] loss -3.14% or -0.1 points to close at $3.08 with a heavy trading volume of 452679 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.22, the shares rose to $3.24 and dropped to $3.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACHV points out that the company has recorded 45.97% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 983.08K shares, ACHV reached to a volume of 452679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHV shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Achieve Life Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Achieve Life Sciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on ACHV stock. On May 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ACHV shares from 8 to 20.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc [ACHV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, ACHV shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.18 for Achieve Life Sciences Inc [ACHV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. ( ACHV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -120.11%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -81.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -100.11%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s (ACHV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.24%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2016800.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.64% and a Quick Ratio of 6.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc [ACHV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Achieve Life Sciences Inc posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHV.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Achieve Life Sciences Inc [ACHV]

There are presently around $61.42%, or 64.29%% of ACHV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHV stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 6.05 million shares, which is approximately 17.6358%. PROPEL BIO MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.53 million in ACHV stocks shares; and PROPEL BIO MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$9.2 million in ACHV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.701%.