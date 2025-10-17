Accenture plc [ACN] Stock trading around $234.02 per share: What’s Next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.15%.

Over the last 12 months, ACN stock dropped by -33.48%. The one-year Accenture plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.91. The average equity rating for ACN stock is currently 1.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.12 billion, with 621.86 million shares outstanding and 618.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, ACN stock reached a trading volume of 4797701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $278.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Reduce. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.66 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.42, while it was recorded at 240.49 for the last single week of trading, and 302.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.55% and a Gross Margin at 31.90%. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.02%.

Accenture plc (ACN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Accenture plc. ( ACN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 25.82%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Accenture plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 19.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Accenture plc (ACN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Accenture plc’s (ACN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Accenture plc. (ACN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9858.79 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.42% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ACN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Accenture plc posted 3.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.17. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 7.30%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.43%, or 82.50%% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.68 million shares, which is approximately 9.4971%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 48.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$14.86 billion in ACN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$8.17 billion in ACN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2857%.