3D Systems Corp [DDD] moved down -0.31: Why It’s Important

3D Systems Corp [NYSE: DDD] loss -0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $3.26 price per share at the time.

3D Systems Corp represents 127.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $418.11 million with the latest information. DDD stock price has been found in the range of $3.23 to $3.5497.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 4910528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 3D Systems Corp [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $29, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on DDD stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DDD shares from 22 to 18.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for DDD stock

3D Systems Corp [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 45.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.25 for 3D Systems Corp [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corp [DDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corp [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.83% and a Gross Margin at 33.12%. 3D Systems Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.05%.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for 3D Systems Corp. ( DDD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -46.51%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -20.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, 3D Systems Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -34.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on 3D Systems Corp’s (DDD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$79039.83 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.76% and a Quick Ratio of 1.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

3D Systems Corp [DDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corp posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 3D Systems Corp [DDD]

There are presently around $58.86%, or 61.21%% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.22 million shares, which is approximately 16.8562%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.81 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$36.25 million in DDD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$23.63 million in DDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8393%.