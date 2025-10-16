Yueda Digital Holding [YDKG] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

Yueda Digital Holding [NASDAQ: YDKG] traded at a low on 2025-10-15, posting a -86.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76564014 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yueda Digital Holding stands at 126.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 42.28%.

The market cap for YDKG stock reached $5.70 million, with 29.89 million shares outstanding and 29.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 730.23K shares, YDKG reached a trading volume of 76564014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yueda Digital Holding [YDKG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YDKG shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YDKG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for YDKG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has YDKG stock performed recently?

Yueda Digital Holding [YDKG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -94.69. With this latest performance, YDKG shares dropped by -95.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.87% in the past year of trading.

Yueda Digital Holding [YDKG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yueda Digital Holding [YDKG] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.73% and a Gross Margin at 32.18%. Yueda Digital Holding’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -275.24%.

Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Yueda Digital Holding. ( YDKG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -113.86%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -41.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Yueda Digital Holding’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -231.66%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Yueda Digital Holding’s (YDKG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Yueda Digital Holding. (YDKG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2090588.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.30% and a Quick Ratio of 0.30%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Yueda Digital Holding [YDKG]

There are presently around $0.17%, or 0.17%% of YDKG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.