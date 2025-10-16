XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] Stock trading around $21.64 per share: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] gained 1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $21.64 price per share at the time.

XPeng Inc ADR represents 776.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.85 billion with the latest information. XPEV stock price has been found in the range of $21.45 to $22.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.23M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 5450724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $25.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $16.40 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2025, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc ADR stock. On March 19, 2025, analysts increased their price target for XPEV shares from 14 to 30.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.24.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.54. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.08% in the past year of trading.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.56% and a Gross Margin at 15.74%. XPeng Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.12%.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for XPeng Inc ADR. ( XPEV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -13.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.12%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, XPeng Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on XPeng Inc ADR’s (XPEV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, XPeng Inc ADR. (XPEV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$38695.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.14% and a Quick Ratio of 1.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

There are presently around $14.04%, or 14.76%% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 16.42 million shares, which is approximately 1.7395%. D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 12.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$91.91 million in XPEV stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $$67.89 million in XPEV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.9811%.